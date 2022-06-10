Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $20.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

