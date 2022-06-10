Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $20.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

