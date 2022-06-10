Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 3,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMFL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 906.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

