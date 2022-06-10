IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

