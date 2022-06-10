iShares Biotechnology ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.98 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,649,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

