iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.97 on June 15th

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.974 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

