iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of XT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

