iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.86

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.86 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 168548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
