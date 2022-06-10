iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.86

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.86 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 168548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.