iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) to Issue None Dividend of $0.34 on June 15th

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.337 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

AAXJ stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

