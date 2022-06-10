iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

