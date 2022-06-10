iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 33,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 31,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.