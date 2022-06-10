Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 168,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSE IVH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

