Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.50. 547,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,616. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.88.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

