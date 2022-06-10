Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €95.07 ($102.23) on Monday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($99.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.87.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

