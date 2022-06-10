Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €10.86 ($11.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.87. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 12 month high of €23.80 ($25.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $246.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

About SLM Solutions Group (Get Rating)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.