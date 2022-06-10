Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €10.86 ($11.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.87. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 12 month high of €23.80 ($25.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $246.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
