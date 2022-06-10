Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

