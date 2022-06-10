JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 70,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 157,370 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

