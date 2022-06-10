Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 809.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $132.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

