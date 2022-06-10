Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,766 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HYT opened at $10.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

