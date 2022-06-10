Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 976 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 976 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

