Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.