Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

