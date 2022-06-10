Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $72,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

