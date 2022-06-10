Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $182,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $165.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

