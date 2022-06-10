Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 400,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,498,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE HLF opened at $22.12 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

