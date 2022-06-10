Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,903,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.