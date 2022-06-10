Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 373,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after buying an additional 287,176 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

