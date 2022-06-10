Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 455.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $173.00. 161,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

