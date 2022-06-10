JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 0.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 702 ($8.80). 67,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 374,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($8.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.84) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.40) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 794.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($124,647.62).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

