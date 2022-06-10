KC Investment Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

