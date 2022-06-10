KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

