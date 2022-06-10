KC Investment Advisors LLC Invests $966,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. 5,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.54 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day moving average is $204.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

