KC Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.41. 51,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,821. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

