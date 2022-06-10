KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

