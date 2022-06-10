KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,406 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

