KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

First Solar stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $71,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,981. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.