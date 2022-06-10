KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

