KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

PPG stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $178.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.