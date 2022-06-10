KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $189,000 in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.81 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

