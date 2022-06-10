KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $88.03 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.