KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

