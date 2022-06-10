KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,887 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 28.87 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 32.40 and a 200-day moving average of 61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 70.39.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.