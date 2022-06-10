KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NICE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NICE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $203.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.93.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

