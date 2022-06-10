KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $257.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.76.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.