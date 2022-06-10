Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $177.12 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 785,167,453 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

