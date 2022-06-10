Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of H.B. Fuller worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $71.60 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.