Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $29.48 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

