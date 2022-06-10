Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Woodward worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

