Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,681 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.