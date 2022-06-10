Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of LHC Group worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

